Artesian Cellars | 8/4/25

Who says you need to travel to Napa for great wine? Just 30 minutes from the Strip, Artesian Cellars in Pahrump is making a name for itself with Nevada-grown grapes and award-winning blends. Co-owner and winemaker Tim Burke joined us to celebrate National White Wine Day and share what sets their wines apart.

From tastings and events to the unique challenges of desert winemaking, Tim gives us a taste of the experience guests can expect. Whether you're a casual sipper or a seasoned sommelier, a visit to Artesian Cellars might just become your next favorite getaway.

