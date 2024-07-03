ARTE MUSEUM | 7/3/24

ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, the ultimate immersive art experience that has captivated nearly 7 million worldwide is delighted to announce "Summer in Bloom," a special event series to celebrate the vibrant essence of summer.

Every Saturday in July from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, all ticket holders are invited to partake in an array of enchanting activities designed to evoke the warmth and joy of the season.

Open daily from 10am until 10pm. Now offering a Nevada resident discount.

For more information, click here.