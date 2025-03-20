Antoinette’s Italian Kitchen | 3/20/25

In honor of National Ravioli Day, culinary enthusiast Antoinette Gangi joins us to celebrate the rich traditions of Italian cooking. As the co-owner of Antoinette’s Italian Kitchen, her love for food and family shines through in every dish. Antoinette’s passion for cooking began at just 10 years old, and today, her recipes have taken the internet by storm, making her a viral sensation.

From the heart of her kitchen to social media fame, Antoinette continues to inspire with her authentic approach to Italian cuisine. Whether it's classic ravioli or cherished family recipes, she reminds us that great food is all about love, tradition, and sharing meals with those who matter most.