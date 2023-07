Prev Next

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 12, 2023

Comedian Anthony Rodia is bringing his "Totally Relatable Tour" to the Summit Showroom inside Las Vegas's Venetian® Resort on Saturday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m.

