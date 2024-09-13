¡Andale! 5K Run/Walk | 9/13/24

The 2024¡Andale! 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, September 28, at the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in Las Vegas, with proceeds benefiting the ¡Andale! Foundation's scholarship fund. The event helps cover LSAT preparation and testing fees for Latino applicants, supporting future law students on their journey to success. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, participants can join in person or virtually to make a difference.