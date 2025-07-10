America's Got Talent | 7/10/25

The search is on for the next big star as America’s Got Talent opens virtual live auditions for Season 21. John Piermarini, AGT’s casting producer, encourages performers coast to coast to showcase their talents in these accessible nationwide auditions.

Whether you sing, dance, or dazzle with a unique skill, this is your chance to be seen live by the people who make the magic happen. With two dates set, AGT is welcoming acts of any age and background to step into the spotlight from the comfort of home.

