American Lung Association 1/12/22

January 12 is National Take the Stairs Day. It's the perfect day to sign up for the American Lung Association’s Scale The STRAT event coming up on February 27. Climbers will tackle all 108 floors and 1,455 steps up the iconic The STRAT Tower for lung health and to fight lung disease. You can register here!
Videos
It's National Take The Stairs Day
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:16:39-05
