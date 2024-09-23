American Library Association | 9/23/24

In honor of the 40th Anniversary of "Transformers," the American Library Association (ALA) has joined forces with Skybound Entertainment and Hasbro to promote Library Card Sign-up Month.

As part of the "40 Years. One Legacy" campaign, the initiative encourages people to explore the vast resources available through their local libraries. The partnership aims to highlight libraries as community hubs that extend far beyond traditional reading materials.

While many associate libraries with books, they offer much more, including broadband internet access, tax assistance, and job placement training. Libraries also provide language learning classes, museum passes, and even gardening tools and seeds. By signing up for a library card, community members gain access to these valuable resources and programs, all designed to support lifelong learning.

