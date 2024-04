Mackenzie Sol, a talented contestant from Las Vegas, has captured hearts and impressed judges on American Idol with his remarkable vocal talents.

After enduring rigorous rounds of competition and a captivating sing-off, Sol has secured his place among the top 24 contestants vying for the coveted title of American Idol.

Tune in to American Idol this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on Channel 13 to witness Sol's remarkable performances and see his journey unfold.