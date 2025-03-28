American Idol | 3/28/25

The road toAmerican Idol is filled with unexpected twists, and for hopeful Isaiah Misailegalu, it all started with a little encouragement. Isaiah sits down with Casting Producer Kyle Khou to share how their paths crossed and how Kyle’s support helped him take a leap toward the Idol stage. What began as a simple conversation turned into a life-changing audition opportunity.

Kyle explains how he saw potential in Isaiah and knew he needed to audition. Together, they reflect on the importance of believing in yourself and having people who believe in you. Isaiah’s journey is a reminder that sometimes all it takes is one person to help you find your voice.