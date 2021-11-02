American Foundation For Suicide Prevention | 11/2/21

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Nevada Chapter is hosting the AFSPinot Fundraising Event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 9 PM. Featuring a wide tasting selection of wines and local foods, live entertainment, a raffle and silent auction, all proceeds from this special event benefit the AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to all affected by suicide, the 8th leading cause of death in Nevada.
'Swirl, Sip & Stop' Fundraiser Benefit
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 02, 2021
