American Clean Power Association| 6/10/25

Clean power manufacturing is sparking a quiet economic revolution across the country, according to a new report from the American Clean Power Association. Contributing $18 billion to the U.S. economy and supporting over 120,000 jobs, the clean energy sector is booming—and it’s just getting started. Innovations in wind, solar, and battery technologies are helping to drive this surge.

JC Sandberg, Chief Policy Officer at the ACP, joined us from Washington, D.C. to break down what this growth means for our local communities. From high-tech manufacturing roles to skilled labor, clean energy is opening doors across the country. Learn more at cleanpower.org .

