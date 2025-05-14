American Clean Power Association| 5/14/25

The U.S. energy storage sector has pledged $100 billion toward American-made grid batteries—aiming to supply every domestic energy storage project with U.S.-built units by 2030. This bold commitment not only bolsters renewable integration and national security but also fuels America’s AI datacenters with reliable power. Noah Roberts, Vice President of Energy Storage at the American Clean Power Association, joined us from Washington, D.C., to unpack the driving forces behind this initiative, highlight the surge in high-quality manufacturing jobs, and explore how homegrown batteries meet modern demands. For deeper insights and resources, visit cleanpower.org.

This segment was paid for by American Clean Power Association