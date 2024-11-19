American Clean Power Association | 11/19/24

Energy storage is a cutting-edge solution transforming how we power our homes and businesses. By storing energy during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak times, these systems ensure a stable, uninterrupted electricity supply. This technology is not only reducing power outages but also enabling communities to rely more on clean, renewable energy sources.

Frank J. Macchiarola, Chief Policy Officer at the American Clean Power Association, highlights the cost benefits of energy storage. “It’s a proven technology helping us build a reliable and affordable energy grid,” he says. With advancements in storage systems, energy consumers are seeing lower utility bills and increased access to sustainable power, ensuring a brighter future for everyone.

