American Cancer Society | 2/17/25

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is working tirelessly to combat cancer in Nevada, where over 17,000 new diagnoses are expected this year.

Their focus on early detection, prevention, and treatment options is vital to improving survival rates and quality of life for patients. The upcoming Las Vegas Game Changer Gala, presented by Findlay Automotive Group, will be a pivotal event in supporting these efforts.

On Saturday, March 1 at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, the gala will raise essential funds to advance the ACS mission and help those impacted by cancer in the state.

This year’s theme, “Hatters Mad Against Cancer,” encourages guests to bring their most stylish hats as they gather to celebrate progress and raise awareness for the ACS’s life-changing initiatives.

With more than 5,000 cancer-related deaths in Nevada each year, events like the Game Changer Gala are critical to fueling the fight to end cancer as we know it.

By supporting this event, attendees are making a tangible impact in the lives of Nevadans battling cancer and contributing to the ongoing fight for a world without cancer.