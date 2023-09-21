America First Credit Union | 9/21/23

America First Credit Union's Give Back Program recognizes one unsung hero a month in the Las Vegas Valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

This month's winner is Chereene Reagan, special programs teaching assistant for Kenny C. Guinn Middle School.

To help kids who may have special needs when it comes to learning, click here.

At its core, America First Credit Union provides the highest level of services that focus on financial well-being, and they carry that same mission into their Giveback Program for the community.

Also, the America First Charitable Foundation is hosting its 19th Annual Food Drive from September 4 to October 28. The goal is to fight hunger and aide residents by collecting donations for families in need. There are so many of our friends and neighbors who go hungry every day or who don’t know where they will get their next meals. Our annual Food Drive program provides monetary and tangible donations to organizations in the communities where

America First conducts business.

America First members, employees, and the community at large can donate to their food drive program.

For monetary donations, online banking or mobile banking transfer, the account number that you will use is 5502281, savings account only, last name: AFCU. Non- members can donate here.

There will be collection boxes at our AFCU branches for those who would like to donate cans.

