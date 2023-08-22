America First Credit Union | 8/22/23

America First Credit Union's Give Back Program regularly recognizes unsung heroes in the Las Vegas Valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

Dave Nellis, America First Credit Union's director of Public Relations, and Peter Whittingham, executive director of Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, joined us along with Sophia Whittingham, Peter's Daughter, to discuss the organizations contributions to the community

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada is an organization that was founded by a group of mothers who needed resources for families of special needs individuals, including not only those with down syndrome, but other intellectual disabilities. Their goal is to maximize the abilities of their members.

They offer an array of programs from art and music, to computers and public speaking. Services are free to members.

