America First Credit Union | 7/4/23

America First Credit Union's Give Back Award Program highlight and rewards people for their positive contributions to the Las Vegas community. #PaidForContent
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 05, 2023
America First Credit Union's Give Back Program recognizes one unsung hero a month in the Las Vegas Valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

At its core, America First Credit Union provides the highest level of services that focus on financial well-being, and they carry that same mission into their Giveback Program for the community.

Dave Nellis, America First Credit Union’s director of public relations, joined us to share more about this empowering program and how you can get involved and nominate someone who deserves a reward for making a difference in their community.

