America First Credit Union| 6/6/223

America First Credit Union's Give Back Program recognizes one unsung hero a month in the Las Vegas valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

This month, it's Paul Vautrinot, executive director of Shine a Light. He joined us alongside Dave Nellis, director of public relations for America First Credit Union.

Shine a Light is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit homeless outreach and placement service that helps the hundreds of homeless men, women and children in the greater Las Vegas area. Their primary focus is individuals who live in the underground flood channels of Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union