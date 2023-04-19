America First Credit Union | 4/19/23

America First Credit Union's Give Back Program recognizes one unsung hero a month in the Las Vegas valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

This month, it's Gina Glass, executive director of Dreamsickle Kids Foundation. She joined us along with her daughter, Gia Glass, and Dave Nellis, director of public relations of America First Credit Union.

Gina created the Dreamsickle Kids Foundation as the first sickle cell organization in Nevada inspired by her daughter's diagnosis.

The purpose of the organization is to increase Awareness, celebrate,educate and support families impacted by Sickle Cell Disease and now all Rare Diseases in Nevada,while also educating medical providers and the community on the affects of this debilitating disease.

