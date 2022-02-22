America First Credit Union | 2/22/22

For a second year, America First Credit Union is teaming up with the Las Vegas Raiders to help one deserving small business.

The winner receives a single-season sponsorship agreement valued at approximately $100,000.

As part of the second annual First Downs for the Hometown, AFCU will make a donation of $18,900 to SafeNest, Nevada’s largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence, in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation.

