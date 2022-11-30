America First Credit Union | 11/30/22

The Warm the Soles of Kids program has become one of America First's most enduring holiday traditions. And Channel 13 Connects would definitely like to see such a welcome trend continue.

Contributions to the Warm the Soles of Kids program can be made each year from November 1 to December 31. Donations can be made online at any time by clicking here. If you prefer to donate through online or mobile banking, transfer the donation amount of your choice to the share savings account 5502281 using the last name AFCU.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union