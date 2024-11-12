America First Credit Union | 11/12/24

America First Credit Union and the America First Charitable Foundation are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their heartwarming "Warm the Soles" program.

Since its inception, this initiative has provided over 85,000 pairs of new shoes to underprivileged children, a feat made possible by the ongoing generosity of employees, members, and community donors.

This holiday tradition aims to ensure that each child starts the season with a brand-new pair of shoes, boosting both comfort and confidence.

According to Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations, "The community’s support has been incredible over the years, and we couldn’t have reached this milestone without them."

The program holds a special place in the hearts of those at America First Credit Union, as it brings together people from all walks of life to make a difference.

As they celebrate 30 years, America First looks forward to continuing this legacy of kindness, warming the soles of even more young feet for many seasons to come.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union