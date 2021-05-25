America First Credit Union | 05/25/21

The Vetgas Golden Knights Game Changer Program is designed to recognize and reward current teachers in the Clark County School District who have made a positive impact in the classroom and in the lives of students. Today, four Clark County teachers are recognized for their contributions.

o Melissa Finnan of Grant Sawyer Middle School

o Stacye Tesh of Bozarth Elementary

o Shane Goffstein of Wayne Tanaka Elementary School

o Sasha Jones of Jerome Mack Middle School

This segment is sponsored by America First Credit Union. For more information, click here.

