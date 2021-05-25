Watch
America First Credit Union | 05/25/21

Vegas Golden Knights Game Changer Program
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:29:00-04

The Vetgas Golden Knights Game Changer Program is designed to recognize and reward current teachers in the Clark County School District who have made a positive impact in the classroom and in the lives of students. Today, four Clark County teachers are recognized for their contributions.

o Melissa Finnan of Grant Sawyer Middle School
o Stacye Tesh of Bozarth Elementary
o Shane Goffstein of Wayne Tanaka Elementary School
o Sasha Jones of Jerome Mack Middle School

