America First Credit Union | 03/30/21

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders are launching a contest to help small businesses. One winner of "Small Business Showcase" will receive a single-season sponsorship to help promote their business.

America First Credit Union is also calling for submissions for scholarships awarded to 10 high school seniors and college students. The credit union will be awarding students who share a passion for helping others with $1,000.

