Amazon | 9/26/24

With grocery prices continuing to rise, Amazon Fresh is rolling out new programs to help shoppers save more on their everyday essentials. Amazon Fresh Director, Meredith Bunche, explains that Prime members can now take advantage of Amazon Saver, a no-frills program offering 10% off select private brand items daily.

In addition, the online experience has been updated, making it easier for customers to find deals and streamline their grocery shopping. “Shopping for groceries from home has always been one of our strengths,” says Bunche, adding that customers can now schedule regular weekly deliveries for the same time and day.

These new features aim to help shoppers stick to their budgets, whether buying for themselves or a family of four. With Amazon’s focus on affordability, convenience, and flexibility, customers can now get more value out of their Prime membership.

To start saving, shoppers can visit amazon.com/fresh. By leveraging these tools, families can navigate the rising cost of groceries and make their budgets stretch further.

This segment is paid for by Amazon