Amazon | 7/9/25

Amazon Prime Days are here, and lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with some of the hottest deals to grab before they’re gone—from beauty to bug defense!
Hot Prime Day Picks with Josh McBride | July 8–11
Prime Day is in full swing July 8–11, and Josh McBride is bringing the buzz on this year’s standout savings. Whether you’re stocking up or treating yourself, these deals are too good to miss.

Luseta Beauty is offering up to 45% off, making it the perfect time to refresh your hair care. Keep your glow safe with Eucerin’s Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50—up to 30% off. Say goodbye to bugs with Thermacell’s outdoor tech (up to 40% off), and pamper your skin with Grace & Stella’s skincare favorites, up to 56% off!

From self-care to summer must-haves, Josh has your cart covered with Prime Day power buys.

This segment was paid for by Amazon

