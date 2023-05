In honor of National Small Business Month, Amazon recently released its annual Small Business Empowerment Report, which revealed new data from 2022 on the growth of small businesses that sell in their store. Claire O’Donnell, Director of Selling Partner Empowerment for Amazon, joined us to discuss the new data and how independent sellers in Amazon’s store are thriving across the U.S. as they continue to successfully navigate a challenging economic climate.

This segment is paid for by Amazon