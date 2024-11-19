Watch Now
Amazon | 11/19/24

This Thanksgiving, Amazon Fresh makes holiday prep easy and affordable with unbeatable prices and convenient delivery. Shop stress-free and enjoy more family time. #PaidForContent
The holiday season often brings joy—and stress. Amazon Fresh is here to help you skip the crowded aisles and inflated prices this Thanksgiving. According to Meredith Bunche, Amazon Fresh Director, their service offers unbeatable deals and a seamless shopping experience so you can focus on what matters most—your loved ones.

With a wide selection of fresh ingredients, ready-to-cook options, and doorstep delivery, Amazon Fresh ensures your Thanksgiving feast is unforgettable. “Our mission is to bring affordability and convenience to every household this holiday,” Bunche shares. Make your holiday planning simple and stress-free with Amazon Fresh.

This segment is paid for by Amazon

