ALS Of Nevada | 05/29/25

This Friday, May 31st, the Las Vegas Ballpark will host a moving tribute as ALS of Nevada partners with the Aviators for Lou Gehrig’s Day. The event begins at 7:05PM and recognizes those currently battling ALS, while honoring the legacy of the legendary Yankees first baseman.

Major League Baseball’s annual initiative raises critical awareness and support for those living with ALS and their families. The event is not only about remembering Lou Gehrig’s incredible strength, but about showing unity and compassion for every family impacted by this disease.

ALS of Nevada continues to push forward in the fight for a cure—and this special night brings the community together to celebrate resilience and hope.