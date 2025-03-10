Watch Now
Allegra | 3/10/25

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly dives into how AI can help manage springtime allergies, with tips sponsored by Allegra. #PaidForContent
As AI continues to shape our lives, it offers solutions for everyday health challenges, like springtime allergies. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly explores how AI-powered tools can help with allergy symptom tracking, treatment recommendations, and more.

With personalized information at our fingertips, AI can assist in managing allergy flare-ups, offering advice on everything from medication schedules to environmental triggers. Sponsored by Allegra, this segment highlights how technology is making allergy season a little easier to handle.

