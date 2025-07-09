Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

All State | 7/9/25

Allstate’s 2025 Best Drivers Report is out—and just in time for summer road trips. From collision data to safety savings, here’s what you need to know before hitting the road.
America’s Best & Worst Cities for Drivers Revealed
Posted

Planning a getaway? You might want to steer clear of Boston—ranked America’s most collision-prone city in Allstate’s latest report. In fact, 7 of the top 10 riskiest driving cities are in the Northeast.

On the flip side, Texas and the Pacific Northwest are standing out for safety, making them smart picks for summer travel. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says the report isn’t just data—it’s a roadmap to safer (and cheaper) driving.

From using safe-driving apps like Drivewise to choosing cars with the right safety features, simple changes can help drivers avoid accidents and unlock insurance discounts.

This segment was paid for by All State

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo