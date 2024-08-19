All-In Recruiting | 8/19/24

In honor of Black Business Month, we shine a spotlight on All-In Recruiting & Talent Boutique, a Las Vegas-based recruitment and staffing firm led by CEO Lauren Anderson.

Since 2016, this certified woman and Black-owned small business has operated nationally, serving corporations, growing businesses, and federal/state entities by filling key job openings across industries. Recently, they made headlines for hiring 150 professionals for Super Bowl LVIII, showcasing their commitment to excellence and diversity.