Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

All-In Recruiting | 8/19/24

All-In Recruiting &amp; Talent Boutique, a Las Vegas-based recruitment firm, is making waves nationally as a certified woman and Black-owned business.
Posted
and last updated

In honor of Black Business Month, we shine a spotlight on All-In Recruiting & Talent Boutique, a Las Vegas-based recruitment and staffing firm led by CEO Lauren Anderson.

Since 2016, this certified woman and Black-owned small business has operated nationally, serving corporations, growing businesses, and federal/state entities by filling key job openings across industries. Recently, they made headlines for hiring 150 professionals for Super Bowl LVIII, showcasing their commitment to excellence and diversity.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo