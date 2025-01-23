Ali Siddiq Brings Laughs Back to Las Vegas with "In the Shadows Tour"

Comedian Ali Siddiq is gearing up to bring his signature storytelling and sharp wit back to Las Vegas with his 2025 "In the Shadows Tour."

Performing at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Sunday, February 16, Ali promises fans a night full of laughter and connection.

During a candid chat with Elliott and Jessica, he revealed how his life experiences and fresh perspectives inspire his latest material.

Ali also shared his love for Las Vegas, calling it one of his favorite cities to perform in.

He teased details about his upcoming comedy specials and how they capture the essence of his evolving style. Get your tickets today!