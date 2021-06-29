Watch
Morning Blend

Actions

Alexandra Sherman | 6/29/21

Videos
Natural Summer Makeup Tips
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:50:20-04

Alexandra Sherman, Founder and Lead Esthetician of The Lab SSP, shares summer makeup tips to beat the Vegas heat at the pool.

Steps to consider:
1) Protect first - Find a makeup base that doubles as a sunscreen
2) Prime, tint & conceal - Layer your primer for additional coverage on top of your base. Using a tinted waterproof foundation makes for a seamless finish.
3) Finishing Touches - Apply a powder foundation with SPF, illuminate with a highlighters or bronzer that has SPF, add a waterproof liner and/or mascara
4) Set & don’t forget - Choose a setting option that works for your lifestyle and make sure to get something portable to you can bring it with you everywhere easily.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo