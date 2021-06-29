Alexandra Sherman | 6/29/21

Alexandra Sherman, Founder and Lead Esthetician of The Lab SSP, shares summer makeup tips to beat the Vegas heat at the pool.

Steps to consider:

1) Protect first - Find a makeup base that doubles as a sunscreen

2) Prime, tint & conceal - Layer your primer for additional coverage on top of your base. Using a tinted waterproof foundation makes for a seamless finish.

3) Finishing Touches - Apply a powder foundation with SPF, illuminate with a highlighters or bronzer that has SPF, add a waterproof liner and/or mascara

4) Set & don’t forget - Choose a setting option that works for your lifestyle and make sure to get something portable to you can bring it with you everywhere easily.

