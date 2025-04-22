ALDI | 4/22/25

Spring is the perfect time to elevate your hosting game, and ALDI has all the fresh, flavorful ingredients to make it easy. Certified Cheese Expert Kim Brazington and Produce Director Bill Duesenberg joined us with pro tips for crafting snack plates and entertainment boards that look gourmet without breaking the bank.

From clever cheese and fruit pairings to layout tricks that wow guests, they showed how ALDI makes affordable entertaining totally effortless. Plus, with ALDI now in the Las Vegas area, local shoppers can discover a whole new way to snack smart and save big.