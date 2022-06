To inspire people to share the world’s craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund, to finance 100 of the most unique property ideas — and give 100 people the chance to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings. Airbnb Categories, which launched last month, provide a new way to search for and discover these special properties, and the OMG! Category is Airbnb’s collection of one-of-a-kind, offbeat homes.

This segment is paid for by Airbnb