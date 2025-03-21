Airbnb | 3/21/25

Spring break is getting a makeover! No longer just about quick getaways, travelers in 2025 are prioritizing extended, more relaxing vacations. From slow travel to immersive cultural experiences, spring getaways are evolving into meaningful escapes focused on self-care and deeper connections. Ali Killam from Airbnb joins us to highlight the latest travel trends reshaping the season.

One major shift is the rise of slow travel, where visitors opt for longer stays to fully explore destinations at a leisurely pace. Popular spots this spring include scenic countryside retreats, wellness-focused resorts, and vibrant international cities. Whether seeking a peaceful retreat or a cultural adventure, travelers are redefining how they spend their spring break.

For those planning their next getaway, Ali offers expert tips on booking unique stays and making the most of 2025’s top travel destinations. Ready to embrace a more relaxed and enriching spring break? Visit Airbnb for inspiration and start planning your next adventure!



This segment is paid for by Airbnb