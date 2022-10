With Airbnb, you don't have to decide between being a host or a guest, you can be both at the same time! Joining us from Ontario, Canada, Eco-Cabin Superhost, Caroline Hutt reminds our host JJ Snyder that anyone can own and operate a unique space to rent out on Airbnb. Hutt says the additional income could fund future travel plans.

This segment is paid for by Airbnb