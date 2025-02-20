Aipura | 2/20/25

Helder Pedro, president and founder of Airpura, recognized a growing health concern in the early 2000s—the declining quality of outdoor air was affecting indoor environments.

In 2004, he developed an innovative air purifier to address this issue, aiming to eliminate harmful allergens, chemicals, and viruses from the air we breathe.

Today, Airpura’s 600 series features a patented filtration system capable of filtering 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.Manufactured in Laval, Canada, these purifiers are engineered for exceptional performance while maintaining an environmentally friendly footprint.

With people spending over 90% of their lives indoors, Pedro’s solution offers a significant health benefit for households and businesses alike.

Helder will share more on how Airpura is shaping the future of clean indoor air.

