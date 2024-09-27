Aiden by Best Western, Sedona | 9/27/24

Sedona is home to breathtaking red rock landscapes, and Aiden by Best Western offers the perfect place to experience it all.

Glenn Scarpelli, host of Traveler TV, recently took viewers on a tour of this hidden gem. Located just minutes from popular trails and scenic spots, the hotel combines modern comfort with a local touch.

General Manager Lonnie Lillie highlights the unique design elements and amenities that make Aiden stand out among Sedona’s many lodging options. Guests can enjoy boutique-style rooms, a welcoming atmosphere, and easy access to everything Sedona has to offer.

Whether planning a quick getaway or a longer vacation, Aiden by Best Western promises an unforgettable stay

Learn more at BestWestern.com.

This segment is paid for by Aiden by Best Western, Sedona