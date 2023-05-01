Aid for AIDS Nevada | 5/1/23

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 33rd annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas returns to Sunset Park, off Eastern Ave., on Sunday, May 7 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

For the 22nd consecutive year, Penn & Teller will serve as grand marshals, joining thousands of walkers to raise funds and awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

You can register for the walk for a suggested donation of $30 for adults and $15 for youth, open to attendees of all-ages and pets.

Andrew Ryan, AFAN Marketing Director and two Chippendales dancers joined us to share more of what you can expect from the event.

This is one of the most significant fundraising events in the state of Nevada to support the fight against AIDS. Proceeds from the event will benefit AFAN’s extensive client support services including case management, nutrition counseling, transportation, mental health and HIV testing, among others.

Prior to the walk, AFAN will host a pre-walk festival featuring local vendors and entertainment such as Norma + Las Vegas Theatre Co., Las Vegas Men’s Choir, Chadwick Johnson, Piranha Nightclub, Melody Sweets, Vegas! The Show and Chippendales, the world famous male revue show fulfilling just about every fantasy you can imagine.

