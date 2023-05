Ahome4Spot, a Las Vegas-based animal rescue, is teaming up with a local band for a fundraiser event to benefit the dogs in their care.

The free event is happening on Sunday, May 28 at ReBar (1225 S. Main St.) at 7:30 p.m.

Diana England, CEO, Ahome4Spot, and Jeanette Jurado, lead singer for Last House and Exposè, joined us to share more about the event and to give us a preview performance from Las House.