This weekend, the 30th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival takes over Sunset Park, bringing three days of immersive medieval excitement. Attendees can watch full-contact jousting tournaments, historical reenactments, and combat battles while exploring various Renaissance guilds. From magicians and storytellers to axe throwing and scavenger hunts, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

