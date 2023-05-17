Watch Now
AFCU | 5/17/23

The Shine a Light program prides itself on going into the depths of the storm-drain system and engaging this underserved, hidden population on a personal level. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 17, 2023
America First Credit Union's Give Back Program recognizes one unsung hero a month in the Las Vegas valley for the good work they're doing in our community.

This month, it's Paul Vautrinot, executive director of Shine a Light. He joined us alongside Dave Nellis, director of public relations for America First Credit Union.

Shine a Light is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit homeless outreach and placement service that helps the hundreds of homeless men, women and children in the greater Las Vegas area. Their primary focus is individuals who live in the underground flood channels of Las Vegas. 

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union

