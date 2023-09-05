AFAN | 9/4/23

Las Vegas’s hottest event of the year makes its return on Saturday, September 9 at Palms Casino Resort from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 37th annual Black & White Party will be held inside Palms SOAK Pool and KAOS Nightclub.

Andrew Ryan, AFAN marketing and events director, and Marcus O'Brien, Palms Casino Resort executive chef, joined us to share what you can expect from the event.

They promise lively entertainment, food and beverage pop-ups, immersive photo-opps and a sea of over-the-top black and white fashions. As always, guests are encouraged to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as they can get away with.

Guests will enjoy their cuisine and cocktails poolside from a number of restaurants within the Palms including Scotch 80 Prime, Send Noodles, Vetri Cucina, and La Popular Entertainers for this year's event includes: Hosts Perez Hilton and Norma Llyaman Appearance from Penn & Teller RuPaul's Drag Race Live Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Piranha Nightclub Chippendales Vegas! The Show iLuminate Little Miss Nasty Jennifer Romas' Exxcite – The Show GLAM! The FIERCEST Rooftop Party in Vegas DJ Axis.

Tickets start at $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit afanlv.org or follow AFAN on social at @afanlv on all platforms!