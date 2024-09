Las Vegas’s hottest charity event, Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 38th annual Black & White Party, returns to KAOS Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. This year's event is presented in partnership with Clark County’s U=U campaign and will be hosted by Estevan Velasco and drag personality Norma Llyaman.

Tickets start at $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit afanlv.org or follow AFAN on social at @afanlv on all platforms!