AEG Presents Las Vegas/Giant Noise | 4/25/23

Two-time Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz will headline Mix 94.1's Spring Fling at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas theater. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 25, 2023
Two-time Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz will headline Mix 94.1's Spring Fling at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas theater on Saturday, April 29.

He will perform alongside acclaimed singer-songwriter, Dean Lewis, and local talent Michael Ricter.

Jason joined us to discuss the upcoming show, his newly released eighth studio album, "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride," what he loves about performing in Vegas and more.

