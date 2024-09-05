ADL Nevada Walk Against Hate | 9/5/24

The ADL Nevada Walk Against Hate will take place at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The annual event gathers people from all walks of life to “Fight Hate for Good” by uniting against bias and bigotry.

This event, now in its seventh year, has become a platform for families, friends, educators, and politicians to mobilize for positive change. As hate crimes and antisemitism rise, the event raises awareness and strengthens community coalitions.

Individuals are invited to walk, roll, or even dance through the ballpark.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration, and the program begins at 10 a.m.

Participants can create teams to increase impact and rally support from friends and family. Be a part of this movement by taking one million steps toward a future free from hate.

KTNV Anchor Tricia Keen will once again join participants in supporting the cause. Proceeds from the walk benefit several ADL initiatives, including their work with law enforcement and the No Place for Hate program in Nevada schools.

