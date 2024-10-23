Adingdon Site | 10/23/24

In celebration of Women’s Small Business Month, Abingdon Mullin, the dynamic CEO and founder of Abingdon Co., appeared on Las Vegas Morning Blend.

Abingdon Co. is renowned for its innovative, purpose-built watches designed for women thriving in industries traditionally dominated by men.

Mullin shared her inspiring journey, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how she turned her passion into a thriving business.

During the interview, Mullin discussed the company's close connection with the Las Vegas community and its mission to empower women through high-performance timepieces.

She highlighted the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship and offered advice to aspiring female business owners.

The feature underscored Abingdon Co.’s commitment to breaking barriers and celebrating women who lead by example.

This segment is paid for by Adingdon Site